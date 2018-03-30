Leoni (LEO) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €57.00 ($70.37) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEO. UBS set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leoni has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.64 ($72.40).

ETR LEO opened at €51.92 ($64.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,820.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. Leoni has a 1-year low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 1-year high of €66.20 ($81.73).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

