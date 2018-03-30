Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,468,000 after acquiring an additional 847,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,729,000 after acquiring an additional 765,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,677,000 after acquiring an additional 176,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,083,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $370,651.56, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

