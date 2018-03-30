Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $138,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 157,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 115,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.97. 13,274,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,083,330. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $370,651.56, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

