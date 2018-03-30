JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,031,750.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,264.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $370,651.56, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

