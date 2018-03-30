JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 13,274,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,083,330. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $370,651.56, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,769,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,143,000 after purchasing an additional 369,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

