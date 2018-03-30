JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 97 Price Target for Nestle (NESN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestle (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 87.41.

Nestle stock opened at CHF 76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238,080.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. Nestle has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

