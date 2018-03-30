Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 6,250 ($86.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ICAP reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,500 ($89.80) to GBX 6,280 ($86.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,827.67 ($80.51).

Shares of LON FERG traded down GBX 86 ($1.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,354 ($73.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,098,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05).

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

