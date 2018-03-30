Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ JNP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. equities analysts predict that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 297,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 219,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

