Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3628743969798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Juniper Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,174. The company has a market cap of $100.42, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

