Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8400288849107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Juno Therapeutics alerts:

Juno Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$86.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Juno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JUNO shares. Wells Fargo lowered Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $56.00 price target on Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, CEO Hans Edgar Bishop sold 270,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $12,477,442.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,772,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,014,589.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $355,631.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,477.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,465 shares of company stock worth $24,946,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/juno-therapeutics-juno-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.