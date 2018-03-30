Justin Schreiber Acquires 212,500 Shares of ImmuDyne Inc (IMMD) Stock

ImmuDyne Inc (OTCMKTS:IMMD) CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 212,500 shares of ImmuDyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 8th, Justin Schreiber acquired 600,000 shares of ImmuDyne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. ImmuDyne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

About ImmuDyne

Immudyne, Inc manufactures, distributes and sells natural immune support products. The Company’s products contain its yeast beta glucans, a group of beta glucans naturally occurring in the cell walls of yeast that have been shown through testing and analysis to support the immune system. Its products include once a day oral intake tablets and topical creams and gels for skin application.

