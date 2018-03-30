Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €19.30 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €19.30 ($23.83) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a price objective on shares of K&S in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. equinet set a €24.40 ($30.12) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.95 ($28.34).

ETR:SDF opened at €23.44 ($28.94) on Monday. K&S has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 52-week high of €24.74 ($30.54). The company has a market cap of $4,550.00 and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

