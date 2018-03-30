Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KALU. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. 118,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,123. The firm has a market cap of $1,659.86, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $116.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,049,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 631,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 100,461 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

