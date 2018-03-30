KAR Auction Services’ (NYSE:KAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

NYSE KAR opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7,233.89, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

