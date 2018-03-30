Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (KED)

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co (NYSE:KED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

KED stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,449. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.

