Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 136,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,344. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs and other energy companies.

