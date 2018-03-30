iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the third quarter worth $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,851. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 52-week low of $112.45 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41,610.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/kcm-investment-advisors-llc-has-1-20-million-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-index-iwf-updated.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.