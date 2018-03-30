Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Aetna during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aetna during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetna during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AET traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.00. 2,775,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,787. The company has a market cap of $55,393.87, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $125.24 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

