Time Warner Inc (TWX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWX. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 698.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Time Warner news, Director William P. Barr sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $390,646.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. UBS upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.26 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

Shares of NYSE:TWX opened at $94.58 on Friday. Time Warner Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $73,462.02, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Time Warner’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

