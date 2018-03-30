KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 1,308.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 1,115.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $168.29 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a market cap of $57,702.30, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.46%.

In other news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGN. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allergan to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo set a $245.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $218.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Vetr lowered Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

