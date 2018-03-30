Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $1,208,623.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,108 shares of company stock worth $61,321,396. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Argus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $260.00 target price on Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $175.66 and a twelve month high of $248.39. The firm has a market cap of $56,557.89, a P/E ratio of 165.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.01%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

