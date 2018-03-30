KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. 20,019,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,449. The company has a market cap of $20,501.17, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.38. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,114.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

