Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Intact Financial (IFC) Target Price to C$108.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intact Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$108.80.

TSE:IFC opened at C$96.81 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$91.41 and a 1-year high of C$109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.02). Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

