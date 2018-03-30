Kering (KER) Given a €430.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($530.86) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS set a €415.00 ($512.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €457.00 ($564.20) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group set a €465.00 ($574.07) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €430.00 ($530.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €430.67 ($531.69).

EPA:KER opened at €381.90 ($471.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48,230.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($515.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

