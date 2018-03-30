KeyCorp Comments on J & J Snack Foods Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Carlson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

JJSF stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,514.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.66. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $157.33.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $731,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 52.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 37.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/keycorp-comments-on-j-j-snack-foods-corps-fy2018-earnings-jjsf.html.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.