FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Education Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (EDR)

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

EDR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,408. The company has a market cap of $2,481.85, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Education Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,846,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,630,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Education Realty Trust by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 481,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Education Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Education Realty Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 957,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,440,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Education Realty Trust

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

