Keywords Studios (KWS) Earns Accumulate Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued an accumulate rating and a GBX 1,850 ($25.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,000 ($27.63) to GBX 2,020 ($27.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. FinnCap lifted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,677 ($23.17) to GBX 1,700 ($23.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,865 ($25.77) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,767 ($24.41).

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,492 ($20.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,060.00 and a PE ratio of 11,476.92. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,848 ($25.53).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,510 ($20.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996.20 ($13,810.72).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

