Kilroy Realty (KRC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kilroy Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0576590297789 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.30.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 761,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $7,005.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

