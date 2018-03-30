Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 410 ($5.66) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 420 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 325 ($4.49) to GBX 345 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.98) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($5.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.33 ($4.66).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

LON:KGF opened at GBX 292.50 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,490.00 and a PE ratio of 1,125.00. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.80 ($5.11).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kingfisher (KGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 410” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/kingfisher-kgf-price-target-cut-to-gbx-410-updated.html.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.