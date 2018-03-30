Kingfisher’s (LON:KGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 410 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 420 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 325 ($4.49) to GBX 345 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($5.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.33 ($4.66).

KGF stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 292.50 ($4.04). 13,605,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 285.30 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.80 ($5.11). The stock has a market cap of $7,490.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,125.00.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

