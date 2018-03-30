KingN Coin (KNC) Achieves Market Cap of $32,644.00

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. KingN Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,644.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingN Coin coin can now be bought for $16.25 or 0.00240000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KingN Coin has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00739895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00151193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033528 BTC.

KingN Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KingN Coin is kingncoin.com. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

KingN Coin Coin Trading

KingN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

