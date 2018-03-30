Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $55.10.

In related news, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $712,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

