KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE KREF opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,076.54 and a P/E ratio of 16.45. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1,807.17 and a quick ratio of 1,807.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 71.04%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vatera Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,572,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/kkr-real-estate-finance-trust-kref-earns-outperform-rating-from-analysts-at-raymond-james-financial.html.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.