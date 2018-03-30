Klondex Mines (KLDX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klondex Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Klondex Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Klondex Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Klondex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton acquired 164,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $225,685.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,513,530 shares of company stock worth $4,835,896 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klondex Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Klondex Mines by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Klondex Mines by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Klondex Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Klondex Mines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 11,168,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

