Financial Survey: KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) versus Its Competitors

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) is one of 144 public companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KNOT Offshore Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 31.05% 10.92% 4.16% KNOT Offshore Partners Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KNOT Offshore Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 KNOT Offshore Partners Competitors 1104 4006 4831 204 2.41

KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.05%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million $68.06 million N/A KNOT Offshore Partners Competitors $3.25 billion $305.94 million 0.49

KNOT Offshore Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 23.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners peers beat KNOT Offshore Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.