Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($95.68) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.64 ($94.62).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €74.55 ($92.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a 52 week high of €74.25 ($91.67).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Koenig & Bauer (SKB) PT Set at €78.00 by Oddo Bhf” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/koenig-78-00-by-oddo-bhf.html.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.