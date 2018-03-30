Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) Posts Earnings Results

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.02%. The firm had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ KONA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,407. Kona Grill has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kona Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kona Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

