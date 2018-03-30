Kore Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (KORE)

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Kore coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00029267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kore has a market cap of $4.05 million and $29,946.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kore has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kore alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032102 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021056 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00465649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kore Coin Profile

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official website is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.