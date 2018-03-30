Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,185,336 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 21,813,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,996,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS set a $80.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kraft Heinz to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 113,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73,985.77, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

