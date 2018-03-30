Scot B. Jarvis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.47, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.85. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.99 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,943,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 122,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 286,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

