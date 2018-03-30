La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

LZB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 497,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,067. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,449.69, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.84.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $2,090,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

