Reviewing La-Z-Boy (LZB) & Its Rivals

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare La-Z-Boy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La-Z-Boy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy $1.52 billion $85.92 million 19.58 La-Z-Boy Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 34.86

La-Z-Boy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy. La-Z-Boy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. La-Z-Boy pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares La-Z-Boy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy 4.74% 13.96% 9.53% La-Z-Boy Competitors 3.66% 13.70% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for La-Z-Boy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy 0 2 1 0 2.33 La-Z-Boy Competitors 91 352 493 36 2.49

La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 25.99%. Given La-Z-Boy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

La-Z-Boy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La-Z-Boy competitors beat La-Z-Boy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment. The Company is the producer of reclining chairs and manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company sells its products, primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as internationally, to furniture retailers and directly to consumers through stores that it owns and operates. The Company has a network of approximately 340 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and over 560 Comfort Studio locations. The Company owns approximately 120 of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company’s other brands include England, Kincaid, American Drew and Hammary.

