Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) Insider Sells £23,467.34 in Stock

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) insider Jim Mullen sold 13,886 shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £23,467.34 ($32,422.41).

Jim Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jim Mullen sold 222,190 shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £382,166.80 ($528,000.55).

Shares of LON:LCL opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,240.00 and a P/E ratio of -1,084.38. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 110.30 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.15 ($2.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ladbrokes Coral Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 133 ($1.84) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 198 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.87 ($2.49).

Ladbrokes Coral Group Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

