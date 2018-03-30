Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,249 Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.34.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.92. 4,303,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,705. The company has a market cap of $42,931.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.53 and a fifty-two week high of $231.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

