Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Stake Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,284.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.22, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 40.96 and a current ratio of 40.96. Hannon Armstrong has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Hannon Armstrong had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.23%. analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Hannon Armstrong’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

