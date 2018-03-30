Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 8,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $203.16 on Friday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,972.91, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

