Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Share Price

News stories about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0133663060058 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.94.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.16. 3,578,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,025. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $124.91 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $33,105.43, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $390,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $3,542,197.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

