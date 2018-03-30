Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Las Vegas Sands’ consistent efforts to boost tourism and traffic in Macao are yielding results. Additionally, the company’s portfolio therein is experiencing strong visitation of late. Focus on diversification and growth in the mass and non-gaming market also bode well and should aid margins. Going forward, it is particularly positive on the prospects of The Parisian Macao and Las Vegas Sands’ Cotai Strip and expects them to deliver continued growth. The company has planned investment of more than $1.1 billion in new capital projects in Macao over the next three years. Moreover, Las Vegas Sands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, fears of another corruption crackdown by the authorities may hamper the company’s performance. Even so, upward estimate revisions raise optimism. High occupancy rates at Las Vegas properties are likely to drive growth.”

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE:LVS opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $55,837.05, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,452,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,143,302,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $281,518,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $259,973,000 after purchasing an additional 810,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $261,125,000 after purchasing an additional 447,361 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,475,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $241,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/las-vegas-sands-lvs-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.