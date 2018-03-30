LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) has trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.5645681591175 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Santander downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.39. 299,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,285. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9,332.60, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.69.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

