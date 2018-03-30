Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.50 Million

Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $97.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $104.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $97.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $423.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $436.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $444.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.53 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $768.86, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

